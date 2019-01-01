About this product

This Delux 600 Watt Dimmable Air-Cooled Grow Light Kit includes a reliable digital ballast, 6" air-cooled reflector, and your choice of bulb (metal halide, high-pressure sodium, or both for full spectrum). The metal halide spectrum is designed for the vegetative stage and high-pressure sodium for the flowering stage. By using both the HPS and MH bulbs you will see better, healthier growth throughout your grow as well as an overall better quality finished product. This 600w kit will cover a 5x5 or larger area for veg and about a 4x4 area in flower. You can easily grow 4-6+ plants depending on how large you let them veg for. Using an air-cooled reflector is a great way to minimize the heat generated by your lighting which also allows for use in grow tents. With the dimmable feature of the Delux ballast, you are able to reduce lumen intensity during early plant growth or transitioning and provide high output intensity during later stages for bigger better fruits. Having a dimmable ballast will greatly improve your ability to control heat and intensity, prevents burning of plants and helps you save time, energy and money. Included Products: • Delux 6" Air-Cooled Reflector • Delux 600 Watt Dimmable Electronic Digital Ballast, 120/240V • FREE 1/8" Heavy Duty Light Hangers (2 Per Pack) Your Choice of Included Bulb(s): • MH: Delux Premium Metal Halide Super Veg Bulb, 4,200K • HPS: Delux Premium High-Pressure Sodium Grow Bulb, 2100K • Full Spectrum: (1) Metal Halide Bulb + (1) High-Pressure Sodium Bulb Delux 6" Air-Cooled Reflector: The Delux 6" Air-Cooled Reflector has a compact design and provides an even light spread over your plant canopy while keeping your room running cool! Delux Grow Light Reflectors are a great choice for cooling your HPS or MH grow lamps in grow tents or grow rooms. These lightweight and compact reflectors are super easy to hang and are great for experienced and new growers alike. They feature a completely sealed tempered glass lens with latches to keep the lens from falling un-expectingly and makes bulb changes a breeze. Built with solid powder coated steel that will last forever, even in harsh conditions of a grow room. The 6" built-on flanges make connecting air ducting simple. Comes fully assembled with a pre-installed lamp socket and 15 ft cord. Delux 600 Watt Dimmable Electronic Digital Ballast, 120/240V: The Delux Series features a dimming switch that enables you to run your ballast at your preferred wattage level. Not only does this help you ease your young plants into HID lighting, but also allows you to control your footprint and power usage as well. You can increase the power to your ballast as your garden grows and demands more light, and save yourself a good amount of money on your power bill throughout your grow cycle. Works with both HPS and MH bulbs and are compatible with all standard brand reflectors and hoods. Delux Premium High-Pressure Sodium Grow Bulb, 600w - 2,100K: Fine-tune your lighting system to provide optimum spectral energy levels that promote vigorous plant growth. Delux Premium HPS grow bulbs provide up to 15% more available energy for plant growth than the standard high-pressure sodium bulb. Delux Premium HPS grow bulb's enhanced spectral energy distribution is designed to grow a wider variety of plants. More energy in green yellow and red spectrum to enhance flowering. This band of light triggers hormones in plants to increase flowering/budding in plants. Delux Premium Metal Halide Super Veg Bulb, 600w - 4,200K: Delux Metal Halide Grow Bulbs are a cost-effective line of lamps that are manufactured to provide the necessary spectral energy for vegetative and overall accelerated plant growth. Optimized Spectrum Metal Halide Grow bulbs provide high initial and maintained lumen output with the optimum spectral energy required for vegetative growth. More energy in violet, blue and green spectrum to enhance vegetative growth. Learn more about this bulb. For more information and pricing check us out at Hydrobuilder.com!