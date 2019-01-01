About this product

The Hydrobuilder Delux 600 Watt Dimmable Vertical Hanging Grow Light Kit includes a reliable digital ballast, vertical lamp cord, and your choice of bulb (metal halide, high-pressure sodium, or both for full spectrum). The metal halide spectrum is designed for the vegetative stage and high-pressure sodium for the flowering stage. By using both the HPS and MH bulbs you will see better, healthier growth throughout your grow as well as an overall better quality finished product. Hang vertically around the edge of the garden or in the middle between plants as supplemental lighting for increased canopy penetration or over the canopy as the main lighting source. For use with all mogul based HPS & MH lamps (100w, 750w, 600w, 400w, 250w). Included Products: • Delux 15' Vertical Lamp Cord with Mogul Base Socket • Delux 600 Watt Dimmable Electronic Digital Ballast, 120/240V • FREE 1/8" Heavy Duty Light Hangers (2 Per Pack) Your Choice of Included Bulb(s): • MH: Delux Premium Metal Halide Super Veg Bulb, 4,200K • HPS: Delux Premium High-Pressure Sodium Grow Bulb, 2,100K • Full Spectrum: (1) Metal Halide Bulb + (1) High-Pressure Sodium Bulb Delux 15' Vertical Lamp Cord with Mogul Base Socket: Use this socket to replace a broken one or as an inexpensive alternative to a reflector. Works great for supplemental lighting. Plugs directly into the ballast with no wiring necessary. Includes hanging hook. Learn more about this lamp cord here. Delux 600 Watt Dimmable Electronic Digital Ballast, 120/240V: The Delux Series features a dimming switch that enables you to run your ballast at your preferred wattage level. Not only does this help you ease your young plants into HID lighting, but also allows you to control your footprint and power usage as well. You can increase the power to your ballast as your garden grows and demands more light, and save yourself a good amount of money on your power bill throughout your grow cycle. Works with both HPS and MH bulbs and are compatible with all standard brand reflectors and hoods. Learn more about this ballast. Delux Premium High-Pressure Sodium Grow Bulb, 600w - 2,100K: Fine-tune your lighting system to provide optimum spectral energy levels that promote vigorous plant growth. Delux Premium HPS grow bulbs provide up to 15% more available energy for plant growth than the standard high-pressure sodium bulb. Delux Premium HPS grow bulb's enhanced spectral energy distribution is designed to grow a wider variety of plants. More energy in green yellow and red spectrum to enhance flowering. This band of light triggers hormones in plants to increase flowering/budding in plants. Learn more about this bulb. Delux Premium Metal Halide Super Veg Bulb, 600w - 4,200K: Delux Metal Halide Grow Bulbs are a cost-effective line of lamps that are manufactured to provide the necessary spectral energy for vegetative and overall accelerated plant growth. Optimized Spectrum Metal Halide Grow bulbs provide high initial and maintained lumen output with the optimum spectral energy required for vegetative growth. More energy in violet, blue and green spectrum to enhance vegetative growth. Learn more about this bulb. For more information and pricing check us out at Hydrobuilder.com!