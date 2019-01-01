 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Hydrobuilder Delux Aluminum Wing Reflector with Socket and Cord

by Hydrobuilder

Delux Grow Light Reflectors are a great choice for cooling your HPS or MH grow lamps in grow tents or grow rooms. These lightweight and compact reflectors are super easy to hang and are great for experienced and new growers alike. These affordable wing reflectors are a solid choice for growers that are not needing to air-cool their grow lights. Comes fully assembled with a pre-installed lamp socket and 15 ft cord. Delux Wing Reflector Specifications: • Actual Reflector Dimensions (LxWxH): 17.5" x 14" x 5" • High-quality reflective aluminum insert • Accepts single ended HPS & MH lamps (Standard E39 mogul base) • 15 ft lamp cord • Very lightweight and easy to set-up • Includes detailed instructions For more information and pricing check us out at Hydrobuilder.com!

Located in Chico, California, Hydrobuilder.com was started to provide a one-stop shop of competitively priced, quality products backed by a knowledgeable staff of passionate horticulturists. Chico is a great city, where small-town vibes create a strong sense of community. We are surrounded by almond orchards and home to one of the largest municipal parks in the country, Bidwell. We are lucky to call Chico home and it’s so important to us as a locally grown business that we give back and stay connected to our community.