About this product
Delux Grow Light Reflectors are a great choice for cooling your HPS or MH grow lamps in grow tents or grow rooms. These lightweight and compact reflectors are super easy to hang and are great for experienced and new growers alike. These affordable wing reflectors are a solid choice for growers that are not needing to air-cool their grow lights. Comes fully assembled with a pre-installed lamp socket and 15 ft cord. Delux Wing Reflector Specifications: • Actual Reflector Dimensions (LxWxH): 17.5" x 14" x 5" • High-quality reflective aluminum insert • Accepts single ended HPS & MH lamps (Standard E39 mogul base) • 15 ft lamp cord • Very lightweight and easy to set-up • Includes detailed instructions For more information and pricing check us out at Hydrobuilder.com!
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.