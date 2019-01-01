Hydrobuilder Delux Premium High Pressure Sodium Grow Bulb, 1,000 Watts - 2,100 K
by Hydrobuilder
About this product
*Compatible with Magnetic and Digital Ballasts* Fine-tune your lighting system to provide optimum spectral energy levels that promote vigorous plant growth. Premium HPS grow bulbs provide up to 15% more available energy for plant growth than the standard high-pressure sodium lamp. Premium HPS grow bulbs enhanced spectral energy distribution is designed to grow a wider variety of plants. More energy in green yellow and red spectrum to enhance flowering. This band of light triggers hormones in plants to increase flowering/budding in plants. HPS bulbs are more energy efficient, have great lumen output, and six times more light output per watt than an incandescent bulb. Features: • Extra Long Bulb Life • Promotes Vigorous and Healthy Plants • Best When Paired with a Delux Dimmable Ballast • Optimum Spectrum levels • Reliable and Efficient • Produces Higher Yields • 1 Year Manufacturers Warranty • Specifications: • Initial Lumens: 140,000 • Color Temp: 2,100 • CRI: 25 • Glass Size: ET25 For more information and pricing check us out at Hydrobuilder.com!
