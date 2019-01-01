 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Hydrobuilder Delux Premium High Pressure Sodium Grow Bulb, 600 Watts - 2,100 K

by Hydrobuilder

About this product

*Compatible with Magnetic and Digital Ballasts* Fine-tune your lighting system to provide optimum spectral energy levels that promote vigorous plant growth. Premium HPS grow bulbs provide up to 15% more available energy for plant growth than the standard high-pressure sodium lamp. Premium HPS grow bulbs enhanced spectral energy distribution is designed to grow a wider variety of plants. More energy in green yellow and red spectrum to enhance flowering. This band of light triggers hormones in plants to increase flowering/budding in plants. HPS bulbs are more energy efficient, have great lumen output, and six times more light output per watt than an incandescent bulb. Features: • Extra Long Bulb Life • Promotes Vigorous and Healthy Plants • Best When Paired with a Delux Dimmable Ballast • Optimum Spectrum levels • Reliable and Efficient • Produces Higher Yields • 1 Year Manufacturers Warranty • Specifications: • Initial Lumens: 140,000 • Color Temp: 2,100 • CRI: 25 • Glass Size: ET25 For more information and pricing check us out at Hydrobuilder.com!

Located in Chico, California, Hydrobuilder.com was started to provide a one-stop shop of competitively priced, quality products backed by a knowledgeable staff of passionate horticulturists. Chico is a great city, where small-town vibes create a strong sense of community. We are surrounded by almond orchards and home to one of the largest municipal parks in the country, Bidwell. We are lucky to call Chico home and it’s so important to us as a locally grown business that we give back and stay connected to our community.