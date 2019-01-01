 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Growing
  4. Climate controls
  5. Hydrobuilder Gale Force 4" Inline Fan, 189 CFM

Hydrobuilder Gale Force 4" Inline Fan, 189 CFM

by Hydrobuilder

Write a review
Hydrobuilder Growing Climate Controls Hydrobuilder Gale Force 4" Inline Fan, 189 CFM
Hydrobuilder Growing Climate Controls Hydrobuilder Gale Force 4" Inline Fan, 189 CFM
Hydrobuilder Growing Climate Controls Hydrobuilder Gale Force 4" Inline Fan, 189 CFM

About this product

Air ventilation and circulation are essential to a healthy indoor harvest. Indoors, fresh air is one of the most overlooked factors contributing to a healthy garden and bountiful harvest. Gale Force Inline Fans have all the necessary features to help keep your growing environment the way it's supposed to be. Our Inline Fans move lots of air quickly, quietly and efficiently! These easy to install fans run very smooth due to a high quality molded impeller and durable ceramic-coated metal housing. Thermally protected AC motors on these fans keep the electronic components cool and working the way they ought to be. Features: Quiet operation Durable ceramic-coated metal housing UL recognized components High quality molded impeller Thermally protected AC motor Includes mounting brackets Includes 8 ft pre-wired 120v Cord 1 Year Manufacturer Warranty Specifications: • Voltage: 120v • Frequency: 60Hz • CFM: 189 • RPM: 2,800 • Watts: 25 • Amps: 0.90 • Weight: 9.3 Lbs • Package Dimensions: 11.2L x 11.2W x 9.0H For more information and pricing check us out at Hydrobuilder.com!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Hydrobuilder Logo
Located in Chico, California, Hydrobuilder.com was started to provide a one-stop shop of competitively priced, quality products backed by a knowledgeable staff of passionate horticulturists. Chico is a great city, where small-town vibes create a strong sense of community. We are surrounded by almond orchards and home to one of the largest municipal parks in the country, Bidwell. We are lucky to call Chico home and it’s so important to us as a locally grown business that we give back and stay connected to our community.