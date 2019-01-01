About this product

Air ventilation and circulation are essential to a healthy indoor harvest. Indoors, fresh air is one of the most overlooked factors contributing to a healthy garden and bountiful harvest. Gale Force Inline Fans have all the necessary features to help keep your growing environment the way it's supposed to be. Our Inline Fans move lots of air quickly, quietly and efficiently! These easy to install fans run very smooth due to a high quality molded impeller and durable ceramic-coated metal housing. Thermally protected AC motors on these fans keep the electronic components cool and working the way they ought to be. Features: Quiet operation Durable ceramic-coated metal housing UL recognized components High quality molded impeller Thermally protected AC motor Includes mounting brackets Includes 8 ft pre-wired 120v Cord 1 Year Manufacturer Warranty Specifications: • Voltage: 120v • Frequency: 60Hz • CFM: 189 • RPM: 2,800 • Watts: 25 • Amps: 0.90 • Weight: 9.3 Lbs • Package Dimensions: 11.2L x 11.2W x 9.0H For more information and pricing check us out at Hydrobuilder.com!