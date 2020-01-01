About this product

Our Gorilla Pots are the perfect option for both guerrilla grows in the foothills as well as container gardening in your backyard! They are made of 100% original polypropylene fiber and in order to maintain longevity season after season, a non-toxic 3% anti-ultraviolet agent is added to the fibers which will help combat the effects of the sun. Gorilla Pots are constructed from high-quality non-woven fabric. This fabric provides great support while allowing air to travel into the root system resulting in vigorous growth. The tan color fabric is the best choice for growing outdoors which helps keep the root zone cool in the heat of the summer. They feature breathable fabric allowing for faster plant growth through better access to oxygen. Air-flow prunes the root structure for a noticeably healthier and happier plant. They also will not trap water, which can help prevent overwatering of plants. These pots are made with 220-gram weight fabric material for great durability at an economical price. These pots are machine washable and will continue to provide a perfect blend of oxygen and drainage for multiple seasons! These pots are double stitched and fade resistant too! Gorilla Pot Features: •Made from thick 220-gram fade resistant material that will not sag when filled •Double stitched seams add strength and helps the pot stand up on it's own making them easy to fill with soil •Machine washable for multiple seasons of use •Versatile, perfect for both indoor and outdoor gardens •Provides superior water drainage and oxygen to the roots •Use our fabric pots with any grow media including soil, coco, clay pebbles, grow rocks, rockwool cubes, sure to grow and more! •Self-Standing •400.0 gal. •53.50 cf. •70" x 24" Top Stitch Design - The top stitching of each Gorilla Pot increases overall strength while helping the pot hold itself up, which makes filling the pot with grow media much easier, especially when working alone. Interior Stitching - Double stitched interior helps keep the Gorilla Pot strong season after season. This added strength ensures the pot will not sag when filled with soil. Strong & Breathable - The bottom of each Gorilla Pot features a strong black fabric with double stitched seams that will not break down even when submerged in water. This makes Gorilla Pots a great choice for use in hydroponic grows. Why Choose Gorilla Pots? If you haven’t heard of or used our fabric pots before, then you should consider trying them because: They are extremely healthy for your plants and really convenient for container gardening. Fabric pots were originally created as an alternative to standard plastic, ceramic, or clay pots. Since then, they have become more and more popular in many gardens and nurseries. The following are some, but not all, of the amazing benefits fabric pots bring to you and your prized plants: Healthy Roots: •Air Pruning - This natural growing technique allows dry air to reach root tips which stop roots from extending beyond their container. This technique will trigger more roots to sprout, creating a stronger, more dispersed structure with many more root tips for accessing water and nutrients, which in turn leads to a stronger, healthier plant with better yields. •Soil Aeration - Just like humans, plants need oxygen to live and thrive. Breathable fabric pots offer optimal conditions to allow essential air flow into your soil. This keeps roots healthy and allows plants to properly use the available nutrients in your growing medium. •Prevents Overwatering - Proper drainage is essential. Waterlogged containers are a death sentence for plants, and a common mistake made by beginners. Fabric pots will not allow water to trapped in the pot which means your soil and root zone will be able to drain and excess air. •Cool Roots - The tan fabric pots keep your soil and root zone cooler than clay or plastic because of the breathability of the fabric. This means your root won't fry in the hot summer temperatures, keeping your plant healthy. •Easy Flushing - Properly flushing your growing media is extremely important, especially when feeding salt-based nutrients. Fabric pots allow water to easily pass through the soil and the plant's roots which makes periodically flushing throughout your grow cycle and final flush before harvest much easier and quicker. Ease Of Use: •Use Any Growing Media - Breathable and flexible fabric allows for versatility! Whether growing by soil, coco, hydroponics, or aeroponics, fabric pots are a great choice! •Lightweight - Don't break your back carrying around a heavy clay pot, use a lightweight fabric pot instead! •Machine Washable and Re-usable - After a season of use you can easily machine wash or quickly hose off with water and let them hang dry. •Easily Stored - If your plants have been harvested and the growing season is over, fold up the pots and store until next year.