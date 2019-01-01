About this product

This grow tent kit contains all of the components needed to start your indoor garden. Choose your preferred growth method (soil or hydroponic) in the option above and leave the rest to us! Pair this kit with your favorite plants, grow media, and nutrients for great results! The new and improved High Rise 3' x 3' California Lightworks Solar System 275W LED Grow Tent Kit is ideal for home growers with a limited area to work with. Comfortably house 4 medium-large sized plants and includes all the necessary components for a successful grow, whether you are a complete beginner or have some experience under your belt. The LED included in this package uses very little energy and will not create much heat, making a great option for closed environments like grow tents. This full cycle light will produce great results in both veg and flower. The included Covert carbon filter and inline fan will help exhaust stagnant air from the grow tent while also scrubbing unwanted odors from the air. This grow tent measures 36" wide by 36" deep by 80" tall. Refer to our set-up guides for configuration recommendations. In addition to equipping you with the right tools for the job, all of our grow tent kits are backed by Lifetime Customer Support from experienced growers that can provide guidance and maximize success for your indoor garden. Included Products • High Rise 3' x 3' Grow Tent • California Lightworks SolarSystem 275W LED Grow Light, Full Spectrum • 4" Inline Exhaust Fan • 4" Carbon Exhaust Filter • Fan Speed Controller • 6" Clip-On Circulation Fan • 4" Ducting with Clamps • 1/8" Heavy Duty Light Hangers • Indoor/Outdoor Thermo-Hygrometer • 7-Day Dual Outlet Digital Timer • 5' x 30' Trellis Netting • 3" Trimming Shears Your Choice of Growth Method (Choose One): • Soil: Pots and Saucers for Growing in Soil (Grow 4 Plants) • Hydroponics: Root Spa 5 Gallon - 4 Bucket System (Grow 4 Plants) • Hydroponics Upgrade: Current Culture UC Solo 8 Gallon - 4 Pack System (Grow 4 Plants) Product Details: Grow Tent: High Rise 3' x 3' Grow Tent - these tents are the solution to growing on a budget without compromising on quality. The 600D thread count mylar fabric makes these tents extremely strong and with the 95% reflective interior and light proof zippers means there will be no lost light. The sturdy metal frame has 3/4" poles are powder coated for added durability and are easy to assemble with "bulletproof" corner connectors. The design of these grow tents was thought out carefully with the placement of the electrical cord ports and airtight ducting ports for air-cooled reflectors as well as a ventilation system. The front door can be easily held back out of your way with the included door clip. The mesh micro pre-filter vents located on the sides and back of the tent allow for maximum airflow without letting any foreign pests or particles into the environment. Diamond texture mylar interior increases reflective surface area and makes sure no precious light is wasted. Includes a convenient tool pouch located inside the tent for storing your often used tools or nutrients. Lighting: California Lightworks SolarSystem 275W LED Grow Light, Full Spectrum The all-new California Lightworks SolarSystem 275 is a game changer with its new advanced programmable spectrum control that matches the sun in any growing conditions for better, healthier growth, lower energy usage and higher yields. High power bloom lights designed by growers for growers give results where it counts - plant quality and yield. The California Lightworks SolarSysytem 275 offers the most reliable lighting solution with local design, research, and development, manufacturing, light application design and service all under one roof. The 3' x 3' is a perfect match for this tent and only uses 200 watts. 5 Year Warranty - Made in the USA. Growth Method: Whether you have chosen Soil, the Root Spa Hydroponics System, or the Current Culture Hydroponics System as your growth method, you will have the proper tools for successful cultivation. Pots & Saucers for Growing in Soil - Our premium nursery pots are much thicker and more durable than traditional blow molded nursery pots and are made from durable, non-toxic, and odorless materials. Soil is the recommended method for first-time growers. Root Spa Hydroponic System - The Root Spa is a Deep Water Culture system. This 5-gallon bucket system is so simple yet grows large plants efficiently. After a very short time, you will realize the advantage of the simplicity of this uniquely easy-to-use, inexpensive, and forgiving system! Current Culture Hydroponic System - The revolutionary Under Current® system was designed to deliver prolific yields, quality, and increased efficiency to produce your best harvest yet. Made from the highest grade commercial components the Under Current® system is expandable and can accommodate multiple configurations. Manufactured in California. Temperature & Odor Control: Covert Carbon Filter Complete Ventilation and Odor Control Kits are the perfect solution to poor ventilation, excess heat and unwanted odor! The Covert 4" Ventilation and Odor Control Kit is ideal for removing unwanted odor and excess heat from a 4' x 4' or smaller grow tent, grow cabinet or grow room. This package can be used as a ventilation system for air-cooled reflectors or as a stand-alone system for extra cooling in high heat or problem areas. This kit includes an inline fan, carbon filter, speed controller and ducting to exhaust the heat created by the lighting kit. Customer Support & Consultation: When you purchase a grow tent package from Hydrobuilder.com you don't only get great products, you get lifetime customer support from experienced growers themselves. Each one of our customer's gardens matters to us, that's why we include grow tent assembly instructions, complete package setup instructions and walk through guides with recommendations (found in the setup guide tab above) for each specific package for the best possible growing experience. For more information and pricing check us out at Hydrobuilder.com!