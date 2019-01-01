About this product

Chamber Dimensions • Overall Dimensions: 36" x 48" x 71" • Chamber 1 Specs (Flower Chamber): 36" Deep x 36" Wide x 71" Tall • Chamber 2 Specs (Vegetative Chamber): 36" Deep x 12" Wide x 71" Tall Why Choose a Perpetual Harvest Tent • Reduced Time Between Harvests - Growing in a perpetual harvest environment allows for faster harvest turnover. The multi-chamber tent separates the vegetative area from the flowering area, dividing the plant growth time nearly in half. Once the perpetual cycle is running, growers can see harvest times in as little as 8 weeks apart when growing in a single multi-chamber tent. • Disaster Recovery/Flexibility - Even the most experienced growers will have the occasional mishaps. With a perpetual harvest system, there is a continuous supply of plants in the vegetative state. Any mishaps in the flowering chamber can be quickly replaced with a new, freshly vegged plant. • Never Run Out of Product - Once the perpetual cycle is going, growers will be able to harvest in nearly half the time. Twice as many harvests has the potential to yield nearly twice as much product. Multi-Chambers • The included shelf in the smaller veg chamber allows you to have seedlings or clones as well as plants in early veg right above it maximizing space and efficiency. • Removable shelf is great for growers wanting to use the veg chamber to get their plants larger before moving into the flower chamber. • Interior chamber divider can be easily removed creating one large chamber if needed. Durable & Strong • The solid metal frame has reinforced connections at the corners and will support well over 150 lbs. equipment like grow lights, carbon filters, fans and more! • Sturdy 3/4" poles are powder coated for added durability and are easy to assemble with "bulletproof" corner connectors. • Thick 600D thread count density exterior is double stitched around all corners and zippers for added strength. • Durable all metal zipper made for repetitive use with light proof backing means no light leaks. • Diamond texture mylar interior increases reflective surface area and makes sure no precious light is wasted. Great Design From Top To Bottom • The design of these grow tents was thought out carefully with the placement of the electrical cord ports as well as extra ducting ports for air-cooled reflectors and a ventilation system. • The front door can be easily held back out of your way with the included door clip. • The mesh micro pre-filter vents located on the back of the tent allow for maximum airflow without letting any foreign pests or particles into the environment. • Large front access door makes checking on your plants a breeze. • The spill-proof tray can be removed and cleaned after each run for a sterile growing environment. Lined with the same reflective mylar interior that bounces back any light to the bottom of the canopy. • Includes a convenient tool pouch located inside the tent for storing your often used tools or nutrients. Easy To Assemble • High Rise Grow Tents are easily assembled with only one person, although a helping hand from a friend makes the job go quicker. • The strong "bulletproof" corners connectors just slid and snap in place to create an extremely sturdy frame. • Tent fabric simply slips over the frame and is easily zipped onto the frame for a snug fit. • No Tools Required - Designed and engineered for the pieces to simply slide and snap together. • Includes detailed step-by-step instructions in the box. High Rise 3' x 4' Multi-Chamber Grow Tent Features: • Set-Up Dimensions (LxWxH) - 36" x 48" x 71" • Thick 600D Thread Count Density • 95% Reflective Diamond Texture Mylar Inside • 100% Light-Proof • Strong Easy Zip Zipper with Light-Proof Backing • Strong 3/4" Black Powder Coated Steel Poles • Heavy-Duty "Bulletproof" Plastic Reinforced Corner Connectors • Four 3" Electrical Cord Port • Five 7" Air Tight & Light Tight Dual Clinching Ducting Ports • Three Mesh Pre-Filter Vents • Removable Spill Trays • Heavy Duty Hanging Bars • Quick & Easy Assembly - No Tool Required • Includes Detailed Instructions For more information and pricing check us out at Hydrobuilder.com!