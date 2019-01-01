About this product

Hydrobuilder High Rise Grow Tents are the solution to growing on a budget without compromising on quality. The 4' x 8' High Rise Grow Tent is designed to house 12 full sized plants full cycle. This tent has a large grow area without taking up your entire spare room. Great footprint for two 1000w HID, LED, LEC or other equivalent grow light fixtures. Durable & Strong • The solid metal frame has reinforced connections at the corners and will support well over 150 lbs. equipment like grow lights, carbon filters, fans and more! • Sturdy 3/4" poles are powder coated for added durability and are easy to assemble with "bulletproof" corner connectors. • Thick 600D thread count density exterior is double stitched around all corners and zippers for added strength. • Durable all metal zipper made for repetitive use with light proof backing means no light leaks. • Diamond texture mylar interior increases reflective surface area and makes sure no precious light is wasted. Great Design From Top To Bottom • The design of these grow tents was thought out carefully with the placement of the electrical cord ports as well as extra ducting ports for air-cooled reflectors and a ventilation system. • The front door can be easily held back out of your way with the included door clip. • The mesh micro pre-filter vents located on the back of the tent allow for maximum airflow without letting any foreign pests or particles into the environment. • Large front access door makes checking on your plants a breeze. • The spill-proof tray can be removed and cleaned after each run for a sterile growing environment. Lined with the same reflective mylar interior that bounces back any light to the bottom of the canopy. • Includes a convenient tool pouch located inside the tent for storing your often used tools or nutrients. Easy To Assemble • High Rise Grow Tents are easily assembled with only one person, although a helping hand from a friend makes the job go quicker. • The strong "bulletproof" corners connectors just slid and snap in place to create an extremely sturdy frame. • Tent fabric simply slips over the frame and is easily zipped onto the frame for a snug fit. • No Tools Required - Designed and engineered for the pieces to simply slide and snap together. • Includes detailed step-by-step instructions in the box. Check Out Our Other High Rise Grow Tents High Rise Grow Tents are now available in many different sizes for any application. • High Rise 2' x 2' Grow Tent - Great for mother plants or single plant grows. • High Rise 2' x 4' Grow Tent - Easily fits in most closets. • High Rise 3' x 3' Grow Tent - Ideal for people with a limited work area. • High Rise 4' x 4' Grow Tent - Perfect for the footprint of a 1000w HID or LED grow light. • High Rise 5' x 5' Grow Tent - Great size for the average grower, this is our most popular size tent. • High Rise 8' x 8' Grow Tent - Great for a spare bedroom, expect large harvests. • High Rise 10' x 10' Grow Tent - Another perfect size for a spare bedroom or in the garage. High Rise 4' x 8' Grow Tent Features: • Set-Up Dimensions (LxWxH) - 48" x 95" x 84 ½" • Thick 600D Thread Count Density • 95% Reflective Diamond Texture Mylar Inside • 100% Light-Proof • Strong Easy Zip Zipper with Light-Proof Backing • Strong 3/4" Black Powder Coated Steel Poles • Heavy-Duty "Bulletproof" Plastic Reinforced Corner Connectors • Four 3" Electrical Cord Port • Two 9" & Four 11" Air Tight & Light Tight Dual Clinching Ducting Ports • Four Mesh Pre-Filter Vents • Two Back Access Doors • Two Convenient Tool Pouches • Removable Spill Tray • Heavy Duty Hanging Bars Hold Over 150 Lbs. of Equipment • Quick & Easy Assembly - No Tool Required • Includes Detailed Instructions For more information and pricing check us out at Hydrobuilder.com!