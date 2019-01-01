 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Hydrobuilder High Rise 4' x 8' Grow Tent

by Hydrobuilder

About this product

Hydrobuilder High Rise Grow Tents are the solution to growing on a budget without compromising on quality. The 4' x 8' High Rise Grow Tent is designed to house 12 full sized plants full cycle. This tent has a large grow area without taking up your entire spare room. Great footprint for two 1000w HID, LED, LEC or other equivalent grow light fixtures. Durable & Strong • The solid metal frame has reinforced connections at the corners and will support well over 150 lbs. equipment like grow lights, carbon filters, fans and more! • Sturdy 3/4" poles are powder coated for added durability and are easy to assemble with "bulletproof" corner connectors. • Thick 600D thread count density exterior is double stitched around all corners and zippers for added strength. • Durable all metal zipper made for repetitive use with light proof backing means no light leaks. • Diamond texture mylar interior increases reflective surface area and makes sure no precious light is wasted. Great Design From Top To Bottom • The design of these grow tents was thought out carefully with the placement of the electrical cord ports as well as extra ducting ports for air-cooled reflectors and a ventilation system. • The front door can be easily held back out of your way with the included door clip. • The mesh micro pre-filter vents located on the back of the tent allow for maximum airflow without letting any foreign pests or particles into the environment. • Large front access door makes checking on your plants a breeze. • The spill-proof tray can be removed and cleaned after each run for a sterile growing environment. Lined with the same reflective mylar interior that bounces back any light to the bottom of the canopy. • Includes a convenient tool pouch located inside the tent for storing your often used tools or nutrients. Easy To Assemble • High Rise Grow Tents are easily assembled with only one person, although a helping hand from a friend makes the job go quicker. • The strong "bulletproof" corners connectors just slid and snap in place to create an extremely sturdy frame. • Tent fabric simply slips over the frame and is easily zipped onto the frame for a snug fit. • No Tools Required - Designed and engineered for the pieces to simply slide and snap together. • Includes detailed step-by-step instructions in the box. Check Out Our Other High Rise Grow Tents High Rise Grow Tents are now available in many different sizes for any application. • High Rise 2' x 2' Grow Tent - Great for mother plants or single plant grows. • High Rise 2' x 4' Grow Tent - Easily fits in most closets. • High Rise 3' x 3' Grow Tent - Ideal for people with a limited work area. • High Rise 4' x 4' Grow Tent - Perfect for the footprint of a 1000w HID or LED grow light. • High Rise 5' x 5' Grow Tent - Great size for the average grower, this is our most popular size tent. • High Rise 8' x 8' Grow Tent - Great for a spare bedroom, expect large harvests. • High Rise 10' x 10' Grow Tent - Another perfect size for a spare bedroom or in the garage. High Rise 4' x 8' Grow Tent Features: • Set-Up Dimensions (LxWxH) - 48" x 95" x 84 ½" • Thick 600D Thread Count Density • 95% Reflective Diamond Texture Mylar Inside • 100% Light-Proof • Strong Easy Zip Zipper with Light-Proof Backing • Strong 3/4" Black Powder Coated Steel Poles • Heavy-Duty "Bulletproof" Plastic Reinforced Corner Connectors • Four 3" Electrical Cord Port • Two 9" & Four 11" Air Tight & Light Tight Dual Clinching Ducting Ports • Four Mesh Pre-Filter Vents • Two Back Access Doors • Two Convenient Tool Pouches • Removable Spill Tray • Heavy Duty Hanging Bars Hold Over 150 Lbs. of Equipment • Quick & Easy Assembly - No Tool Required • Includes Detailed Instructions For more information and pricing check us out at Hydrobuilder.com!

About this brand

Located in Chico, California, Hydrobuilder.com was started to provide a one-stop shop of competitively priced, quality products backed by a knowledgeable staff of passionate horticulturists. Chico is a great city, where small-town vibes create a strong sense of community. We are surrounded by almond orchards and home to one of the largest municipal parks in the country, Bidwell. We are lucky to call Chico home and it’s so important to us as a locally grown business that we give back and stay connected to our community.