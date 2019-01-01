About this product

The High Rise 5' x 5' KIND LED XL1000 Grow Tent Kit is is perfect for the home grower looking to successfully cultivate 6 - 9 plants from seed to harvest. The KIND K5 XL1000 will cover a 5' x 5' footprint in bloom while only using 650 watts and emits virtually no heat. This amazing LED has won 3 straight STASH awards (2014-2016) for it's ability to significantly increase yields while running cool and saving on electricity costs. The easy to use XL1000 includes great features like a built in timer, fully adjustable spectrum, 8 Stage 'Mother Earth' Timing Function (sunrise/sunset feature) that slowly wakes up your plants in the morning and gently dims the light down before shutting off at night, which is designed to mimic mother nature. All of these features and many more are what set KIND apart for the competition and is why the XL1000 is the best selling grow light on Hydrobuilder.com. We've included a large carbon filter to eliminate unwanted odors as well as powerful inline exhaust fans to help expel the warm air to prevent heat build-up. If you're looking to grow efficiently, effectively and economically - this is the package for you! This grow tent measures 60" wide by 60" deep by 86" tall. In addition to equipping you with the right tools for the job, all of our grow tent kits are backed by Lifetime Customer Support from experienced growers that can provide guidance and maximize success for your indoor garden. Included Products • High Rise 5' x 5' Grow Tent • KIND K5 1000 Watt LED Grow Light • 6" Inline Exhaust Fan • 6" Carbon Exhaust Filter • Fan Speed Controller • (2x) 6" Clip-On Circulation Fan • 6" Ducting with Clamps • 1/8" Heavy Duty Light Hangers • Indoor/Outdoor Thermo-Hygrometer • 7-Day Grounded Dual Outlet Digital Timer • 5' x 30' Trellis Netting • 3" Trimming Shears Your Choice of Growth Method (Choose One): • Soil: Pots and Saucers for Growing in Soil (Grow 9 Plants) • Hydroponics: Root Spa 5 Gallon - 8 Bucket System (Grow 8 Plants) • Hydroponics Upgrade: (2x) Current Culture UC Solo 13 Gallon - (Grow 8 Plants) Product Details: Grow Tent: High Rise 5' x 5' Grow Tent - these tents are the solution to growing on a budget without compromising on quality. The 600D thread count mylar fabric makes these tents extremely strong and with the 95% reflective interior and light proof zippers means there will be no lost light. The solid metal frame has reinforced connections at the corners and will support over 150 lbs. of equipment. The sturdy 3/4" poles are powder coated for added durability and are easy to assemble with "bulletproof" corner connectors. The design of these grow tents was thought out carefully with the placement of the electrical cord ports and air tight ducting ports for air-cooled reflectors as well as a ventilation system. The front door can be easily held back out of your way with the included door clip. The mesh micro pre-filter vents located on the sides and back of the tent allow for maximum airflow without letting any foreign pests or particles into the environment. Diamond texture mylar interior increases reflective surface area and makes sure no precious light is wasted. Includes a convenient tool pouch located inside the tent for storing your often used tools or nutrients. Lighting: KIND 1000 Watt LED Grow Light is designed to have a footprint of approximately 5' x 5'. The K5 Series is comprised of the perfect mix of 3 & 5 watt light emitting diodes for a total of 320 diodes equaling a actual wattage of 650 watts. The XL1000 is equivalent to 1000 watts of HID lighting. The Secondary Optical Lenses individually focus and intensify the output of every single diode, significantly magnifying PAR and increasing canopy penetration by 200%. Your KIND LED will cultivate record breaking yields, both in quantity and quality, while running cool, quiet and efficient. Guaranteed! Growth Method: Whether you have chosen Soil, the Root Spa Hydroponics System, or the Current Culture Hydroponics System as your growth method, you will have the proper tools for successful cultivation. Pots & Saucers for Growing in Soil - Our premium nursery pots are much thicker and more durable than traditional blow molded nursery pots and are made from durable, non-toxic, and odorless materials. Soil is the recommended method for first time growers. Root Spa Hydroponic System - The Root Spa is a Deep Water Culture system. This 5-gallon bucket system is so simple yet grows large plants efficiently. After a very short time, you will realize the advantage of the simplicity of this uniquely easy-to-use, inexpensive, and forgiving system! Current Culture Hydroponic System - The revolutionary Under Current® system was designed to deliver prolific yields, quality and increased efficiency to produce your best harvest yet. Made from the highest grade commercial components the Under Current® system is expandable and can accommodate multiple configurations. Manufactured in California. Temperature & Odor Control - Covert Carbon Filter Complete Ventilation and Odor Control Kits are the perfect solution to poor ventilation, excess heat, and unwanted odor! The Covert 6" Ventilation and Odor Control Kit is ideal for removing unwanted odor and excess heat from a 5' x 9' or smaller grow tent, grow cabinet or grow room. This package can be used as a ventilation system for air-cooled reflectors or as a stand-alone system for extra cooling in high heat or problem areas. This kit includes a inline fan, carbon filter, speed controller and ducting to exhaust the heat created from the lighting kit. Customer Support & Consultation: When you purchase a grow tent package from Hydrobuilder.com you don't only get great products, you get lifetime customer support from experienced growers themselves. Each one of our customer's gardens matters to us, that's why we include grow tent assembly instructions, complete package setup instructions and walk through guides with recommendations (found in the setup guide tab above) for each specific package for the best possible growing experience. For more information and pricing check us out at Hydrobuilder.com!