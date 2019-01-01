About this product

Clonex® Clone Solution is a plant nutrient specifically formulated for rooted clones and seedlings. It contains a special blend of the highest quality minerals including Nitrogen, Phosphorus, Potassium, and Calcium plus other essential elements that all plants require for vigorous growth. It also contains Vitamin B1 which reduces the risk of transplant shock. Used with Clonex® Rooting Gel or any other rooting agent, it encourages rapid root development while helping to minimize stress. Clonex® Clone Solution is the result of extensive horticultural research. It is designed to work together with Clonex Rooting Gel or other rooting agents for outstanding results. Clonex® Clone Solution is highly concentrated, unlike competing products. In addition, it contains specific micro nutrients and root enhancing agents, carefully formulated to initiate and nourish new root cells in plants.