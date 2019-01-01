 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Europonic Fossil Fuel

by Hydrodynamics International

Hydrodynamics International Growing Nutrients Europonic Fossil Fuel

About this product

Europonic FossilFuel is created from the highest quality humic acids, which provide complex interactions with soils, potting mixes, and organic hydroponic media to promote healthy soils and growing media which in turn helps to produce lush plant growth and expansive root systems. The humic acids in Europonic FossilFuel are derived solely from Leonardite, organic matter that is the result of a 70 million year humification process. Research has shown that Leonardite is the best source for humic and fulvic acids because its biological activity is much greater than other sources of humic acid. Biologically, humic acids increase production of plant enzymes; act as an organic catalyst in biological processes; stimulate the production of micro-organisms; enhance natural resistance against plant disease and pests; aid in the uptake of nutrients through improved permeability of plant cells; provide building blocks for sugars, amino acids, and chlorophyll; stimulate plant growth by increasing cell division; and improve yields by decreasing plant stress.

About this brand

Manufacturer of the Clonex and Root Riot propagation lines and other nutrients and supplements for the cannabis industry.