A premium blend of pH controls and pure mineral salts, Europonic®Rockwool Conditioning Solution™ is ideal for pre-conditioning rockwool cubes and stonewool growing media products before starting seeds, clones and transplants. Most rockwool is naturally alkaline, and manufacturers recommend preconditioning in a mild acid solution prior to use for proper pH levels at the root zone. Europonic Rockwool Conditioning Solution has been formulated specifically for this purpose.