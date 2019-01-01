 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Growing
  4. Nutrients
  5. Europonic Rockwool Conditioning Solution

Europonic Rockwool Conditioning Solution

by Hydrodynamics International

Write a review
Hydrodynamics International Growing Nutrients Europonic Rockwool Conditioning Solution

Learn More

About this product

A premium blend of pH controls and pure mineral salts, Europonic®Rockwool Conditioning Solution™ is ideal for pre-conditioning rockwool cubes and stonewool growing media products before starting seeds, clones and transplants. Most rockwool is naturally alkaline, and manufacturers recommend preconditioning in a mild acid solution prior to use for proper pH levels at the root zone. Europonic Rockwool Conditioning Solution has been formulated specifically for this purpose.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Hydrodynamics International Logo
Manufacturer of the Clonex and Root Riot propagation lines and other nutrients and supplements for the cannabis industry.