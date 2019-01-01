About this product

Ionic® nutrients are derived from 100% pure elemental mineral salts including calcium nitrate, potassium nitrate, phosphoric acid, nitric acid, potassium sulfate, and ammonium nitrate. Ionic® nutrients have a highly stable pH due to the unique reactive buffering incorporated into the quality controlled manufacturing process, reducing pH fluctuations in the reservoir. Specifically formulated for the vegetative stage of growing plants, Ionic® Grow delivers the essential elements to the roots of a plant in a more precise manner than all previous hydroponic formulations. It is designed to maximize the potential for vigorous vegetative growth in growing plants and during the vegetative cycle of flowering plants. Ionic Bloom is enhanced with the crucial elements that support increased budding points and large, fragrant flowers. Specifically formulated for the reproductive and flowering stage of growing plants, Ionic Bloom delivers the essential elements to the roots of a plant in a more precise manner than all previous hydroponic formulations. Ionic PK Boost is a plant nutrient supplement specifically formulated to be applied during the final few weeks before harvest of most fruiting and/or flowering crops. Ionic Boost provides the extra phosphorus and potassium that can lead to bumper yields.