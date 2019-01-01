 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
MotherPlant Nutrients

by Hydrodynamics International

About this product

Exacting N-P-K ratios are calibrated to meet the nutritional requirements of the mother plant, without excess nitrates. Rich bio-organics are added to improve the uptake of nutrients and strengthen the plant’s natural immunity to environmental stress resulting in strong, vibrant clones. MotherPlant® Nutrients are specifically formulated for the nutritional requirements of mother, or stock, plants.

About this brand

Manufacturer of the Clonex and Root Riot propagation lines and other nutrients and supplements for the cannabis industry.