Exacting N-P-K ratios are calibrated to meet the nutritional requirements of the mother plant, without excess nitrates. Rich bio-organics are added to improve the uptake of nutrients and strengthen the plant’s natural immunity to environmental stress resulting in strong, vibrant clones. MotherPlant® Nutrients are specifically formulated for the nutritional requirements of mother, or stock, plants.
Hydrodynamics International
Manufacturer of the Clonex and Root Riot propagation lines and other nutrients and supplements for the cannabis industry.