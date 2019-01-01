 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Root Riot Plant Starter Cubes are ideal for rooting plant cuttings and starting seeds. Root Riot cubes provide the perfect environment for root initiation and development. Made from composted natural materials, these plant starter plugs have a great spongy texture which retains the perfect air/water ratio for healthy, rapid root growth. Suitable for both propagating cuttings and starting seeds, Root Riot cubes have been shown to consistently outperform alternative media. These plant starter plugs are specially inoculated with micro nutrients and biologically active ingredients to nourish young plants and aid in root development. In short, you can’t go wrong by starting your seeds or sticking your cuttings in Root Riot Plant Starter Cubes!

Manufacturer of the Clonex and Root Riot propagation lines and other nutrients and supplements for the cannabis industry.