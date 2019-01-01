 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Lightspeed 630W CMH DE Growlight Fixture

by Hydrotek Hydroponics

Designed for Ceramic Metal Halide technology the Lightspeed CMH 630W DE Lighting System reflector features intense lumen output, even distribution, and deep canopy penetration. The horizontally installed double-ended 630W CMH bulb (Not included) provides a wide and complete spectrum, with greater efficiency and lower heat output when compared to HPS or MH lamps. Designed for use with the Lightspeed 630W DE CMH bulb, it is suitable for most 630W K12X30S base double-ended CMH bulb. Manufactured with a German textured aluminum reflector and featuring a low frequency, square wave technology ballast with integrated soft start the Lightspeed CMH 630W DE Lighting System is a smart and economical way to take advantage of the latest technology in hydroponic growing and indoor gardening. Features: German textured aluminum reflector Patented Intelligent source controller with auto-adapt light decay technology Low frequency, square wave technology, soft start ballast - Short-circuit/circuit overheat/ lamp-failure protection Internal RF shielding THD (input) <6% Non dimmable Ignition distance up to 20 meters Powder coated frame and casing 8ft power cord included LAMP NOT INCLUDED

Since 1998, Hydrotek Hydroponics has been North Americas’ hydroponic distributor of choice for quality wholesale gardening supplies. Our catalog of select hydroponic growing equipment includes some of the top manufacturers from around the globe, including world-renowned Cyco Flower pharmaceutical grade nutrients, greenhouse lighting fixtures from industry leader Agrolux, Airbox brand advanced air filtration systems, Remo nutrients, Philips lighting, Airstream greenhouses, Hesi dutch nutrients, the original Pollinator, and more. Hydrotek Hydroponics strives to provide the best solutions, and not a confusingly large selection, for your hydroponic garden. In addition to the brands we proudly distribute we also offer consultation services for licensed producers and store owners including light mapping, CAD design, custom manufacturing, and turn key solutions