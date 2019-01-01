About this product
With strong PAR output and a wide spectrum, the Lightspeed PRO series 1000W Double Ended Metal Halide bulb was created for maximum vegetative growth. An emphasis on the blue spectrum provides for tight internodes and minimal stretching. A strong red/orange peak compliments the blue and powers chlorophyll absorption which drives the synthesis of compounds used for energy and building materials within plant cells. Ultra-efficient double ended bulb Long life span with minimal deterioration High blue spectral ratio for enhanced vegetative growth Reduced branch spacing and tight internodes 6500 Kelvin color temperature
