 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Growing
  4. Grow lights
  5. Lightspeed Pro DE MH 1000W 6000K Double Jacketed Lamp

Lightspeed Pro DE MH 1000W 6000K Double Jacketed Lamp

by Hydrotek Hydroponics

Write a review
Hydrotek Hydroponics Growing Grow Lights Lightspeed Pro DE MH 1000W 6000K Double Jacketed Lamp

About this product

With strong PAR output and a wide spectrum, the Lightspeed PRO series 1000W Double Ended Metal Halide bulb was created for maximum vegetative growth. An emphasis on the blue spectrum provides for tight internodes and minimal stretching. A strong red/orange peak compliments the blue and powers chlorophyll absorption which drives the synthesis of compounds used for energy and building materials within plant cells. Ultra-efficient double ended bulb Long life span with minimal deterioration High blue spectral ratio for enhanced vegetative growth Reduced branch spacing and tight internodes 6500 Kelvin color temperature

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Hydrotek Hydroponics Logo
Since 1998, Hydrotek Hydroponics has been North Americas’ hydroponic distributor of choice for quality wholesale gardening supplies. Our catalog of select hydroponic growing equipment includes some of the top manufacturers from around the globe, including world-renowned Cyco Flower pharmaceutical grade nutrients, greenhouse lighting fixtures from industry leader Agrolux, Airbox brand advanced air filtration systems, Remo nutrients, Philips lighting, Airstream greenhouses, Hesi dutch nutrients, the original Pollinator, and more. Hydrotek Hydroponics strives to provide the best solutions, and not a confusingly large selection, for your hydroponic garden. In addition to the brands we proudly distribute we also offer consultation services for licensed producers and store owners including light mapping, CAD design, custom manufacturing, and turn key solutions