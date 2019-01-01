 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Lightspeed Pro HPS 1000W 2350 Umol Lamp

Lightspeed Pro HPS 1000W 2350 Umol Lamp

by Hydrotek Hydroponics

About this product

Designed specifically for horticultural use, the Lightspeed PRO series 1000W HPS mogul-base lamp produces an intense lumen output which penetrates deep into the garden canopy, providing up to 2350 µMol of photosynthetically active radiation (PAR) and the ideal spectral color balance for plant growth. Designed for hydroponic gardening Up to 2350 µMol output Capitalizes on the “Super Lumens” or “Turbo” setting of most digital ballasts High red spectral ratio for enhanced flowering growth Soldered contact tips for longevity Individually tested under strict quality control guidelines

About this brand

Since 1998, Hydrotek Hydroponics has been North Americas’ hydroponic distributor of choice for quality wholesale gardening supplies. Our catalog of select hydroponic growing equipment includes some of the top manufacturers from around the globe, including world-renowned Cyco Flower pharmaceutical grade nutrients, greenhouse lighting fixtures from industry leader Agrolux, Airbox brand advanced air filtration systems, Remo nutrients, Philips lighting, Airstream greenhouses, Hesi dutch nutrients, the original Pollinator, and more. Hydrotek Hydroponics strives to provide the best solutions, and not a confusingly large selection, for your hydroponic garden. In addition to the brands we proudly distribute we also offer consultation services for licensed producers and store owners including light mapping, CAD design, custom manufacturing, and turn key solutions