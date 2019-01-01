About this product
Designed specifically for horticultural use, the Lightspeed PRO series 1000W HPS mogul-base lamp produces an intense lumen output which penetrates deep into the garden canopy, providing up to 2350 µMol of photosynthetically active radiation (PAR) and the ideal spectral color balance for plant growth. Designed for hydroponic gardening Up to 2350 µMol output Capitalizes on the “Super Lumens” or “Turbo” setting of most digital ballasts High red spectral ratio for enhanced flowering growth Soldered contact tips for longevity Individually tested under strict quality control guidelines
