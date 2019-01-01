About this product
HYH Society’s 500mg cartidges come in Sativa, Indica, and Hybrid. Check with your dispensary to see what flavors are currently available.
HYH SOCIETY
HYH Society is a state licensed medical marijuana producer based in Phoenix, Arizona. Using state of the art equipment and technology, HYH Society specializes in growing, and extracting the vital compounds generated by cannabis.Our products have been hand-tailored to meet the needs of patients, as well as the people that fight to help those patients.