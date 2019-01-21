 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Clear Chromestick

Clear Chromestick

by HYH SOCIETY

Skip to Reviews
1.01
HYH SOCIETY Concentrates Cartridges Clear Chromestick
HYH SOCIETY Concentrates Cartridges Clear Chromestick
HYH SOCIETY Concentrates Cartridges Clear Chromestick

$35.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

HYH Society Clear Chromestick is a completely self-contained, disposable vapor pen that contains 500mg of THC distillate mixed with all natural terpenes.

1 customer review

1.01

write a review

cosgrove307

So I searched out this product specifically to try it and I was extremely disappointed. The taste was atrocious (Pineapple Express). And I immediately called the Dispensary I bought it from and they told me I had to call the manufacturer because I was saying the coil was somehow burnt and I was getting a horrible taste but neither the Dispensary who sold it or made it did anything but say oh well and I was even told the taste I was claiming a malfunction because of was actually just what they tasted like. Obviously I would never buy one again I actually was trying for a refund :)

cosgrove307

So I searched out this product specifically to try it and I was extremely disappointed. The taste was atrocious (Pineapple Express). And I immediately called the Dispensary I bought it from and they told me I had to call the manufacturer because I was saying the coil was somehow burnt and I was getting a horrible taste but neither the Dispensary who sold it or made it did anything but say oh well and I was even told the taste I was claiming a malfunction because of was actually just what they tasted like. Obviously I would never buy one again I actually was trying for a refund :)

About this brand

HYH SOCIETY Logo
HYH Society is a state licensed medical marijuana producer based in Phoenix, Arizona. Using state of the art equipment and technology, HYH Society specializes in growing, and extracting the vital compounds generated by cannabis.Our products have been hand-tailored to meet the needs of patients, as well as the people that fight to help those patients.