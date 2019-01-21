cosgrove307 on January 21st, 2019

So I searched out this product specifically to try it and I was extremely disappointed. The taste was atrocious (Pineapple Express). And I immediately called the Dispensary I bought it from and they told me I had to call the manufacturer because I was saying the coil was somehow burnt and I was getting a horrible taste but neither the Dispensary who sold it or made it did anything but say oh well and I was even told the taste I was claiming a malfunction because of was actually just what they tasted like. Obviously I would never buy one again I actually was trying for a refund :)