 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Polo Tool

Polo Tool

by HYH SOCIETY

Write a review
HYH SOCIETY Cannabis Flower Polo Tool

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Polo Tool by HYH SOCIETY

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Nightmare Cookies

Nightmare Cookies

A cross of White Nightmare and Girl Scout Cookies, Nightmare Cookies is a hybrid that will lock you to the couch while delivering robust, uplifting euphoria. Nightmare Cookies exhibits beautiful purple hues, bright orange pistils, and an aroma that is thick with pine sap, earth, and sweetness. Enjoy this strain toward the end of the day to capitalize on its relaxing effects, appetite stimulation, and overall sedation. 

About this brand

HYH SOCIETY Logo
HYH Society is a state licensed medical marijuana producer based in Phoenix, Arizona. Using state of the art equipment and technology, HYH Society specializes in growing, and extracting the vital compounds generated by cannabis.Our products have been hand-tailored to meet the needs of patients, as well as the people that fight to help those patients.