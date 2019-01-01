About this product
Moonrocks by HYH SOCIETY
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Blue Moon Rocks
Blue Moon Rocks by BOG Seeds is an indica-dominant hybrid cross between Blue Moon and BOG Bubble. It has a sweet blueberry lavender aroma and calming full-body effects.
About this brand
HYH SOCIETY
HYH Society is a state licensed medical marijuana producer based in Phoenix, Arizona. Using state of the art equipment and technology, HYH Society specializes in growing, and extracting the vital compounds generated by cannabis.Our products have been hand-tailored to meet the needs of patients, as well as the people that fight to help those patients.