 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Rainbow RSO 1g

Rainbow RSO 1g

by HYH SOCIETY

Write a review
HYH SOCIETY Concentrates Solvent Rainbow RSO 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Rainbow RSO 1g by HYH SOCIETY

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Rainbow

Rainbow
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Rainbow is a 50/50 indica/sativa hybrid from Spanish breeders Lifetime Seeds, created by crossing Dancehall with Blueberry.  A compact, fast flowering strain with little side-branching, it does very well when grown in the “sea-of-green” style. Rainbow presents a wide array of colors towards the end of flowering, hence the moniker. With a spicy-sweet fruity flavor, this tasty hybrid can give consumers a pleasant, creative high and pain relief without a heavy body sensation.  

About this brand

HYH SOCIETY Logo
HYH Society is a state licensed medical marijuana producer based in Phoenix, Arizona. Using state of the art equipment and technology, HYH Society specializes in growing, and extracting the vital compounds generated by cannabis.Our products have been hand-tailored to meet the needs of patients, as well as the people that fight to help those patients.