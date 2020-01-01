 Loading…
Hybrid

Wedding Crasher

by HYH SOCIETY

HYH SOCIETY Cannabis Flower Wedding Crasher

About this strain

Wedding Crasher

Wedding Crasher
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Produced by Symbiotic Genetics, Wedding Crasher is a beautiful cross of Wedding Cake and Purple Punch. By mixing the smooth vanilla flavors of Wedding Cake with the sweet grape notes of Purple Punch, Symbiotic has developed a mellow, earthy strain with sharp gassy highlights and a sweet berry finish. 

About this brand

HYH Society is a state licensed medical marijuana producer based in Phoenix, Arizona. Using state of the art equipment and technology, HYH Society specializes in growing, and extracting the vital compounds generated by cannabis.Our products have been hand-tailored to meet the needs of patients, as well as the people that fight to help those patients.