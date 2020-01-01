 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Hybrid

White Russian

by HYH SOCIETY

HYH SOCIETY Cannabis Flower White Russian

White Russian

White Russian

White Russian

White Russian

Originally created by Dutch breeders Serious Seeds, White Russian is a cross of two legendary strains, White Widow and AK-47. An indica-dominant hybrid, it won the High Times Cannabis Cup "Best Overall" in 1996 and was for a time considered the strongest strain in the world. White Russian is an extremely fragrant plant, smelling of sweet fruit and skunk even in its vegetative cycle. With a flavor that is smooth and spicy with undertones of skunk and earth, White Russian's high is quite cerebral, but can lead to couchlock when over-indulged.

HYH SOCIETY

HYH Society is a state licensed medical marijuana producer based in Phoenix, Arizona. Using state of the art equipment and technology, HYH Society specializes in growing, and extracting the vital compounds generated by cannabis. Our products have been hand-tailored to meet the needs of patients, as well as the people that fight to help those patients.