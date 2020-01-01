 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Autoflower Mixpack

by I Love Growing Marijuana

I Love Growing Marijuana Cannabis Seeds Autoflower Mixpack

The Autoflower Mixpack that brings 3 hard-hitting strains to you in one bundle. In this pack, you’ll find Amnesia Haze, a strain that brings an uplifting buzz with an energetic cerebral effect. Amnesia Haze contains up to 18% THC and makes the user feel happy, it can also be used to combat stress. Blueberry is the second strain in the pack and contains up 16% THC. The blueberry strain is a mostly Indica strain (80%) and provides a super relaxed feeling for the user. The third strain in the pack is Northern Lights, a mostly Indica strain (90%) that gives a sleepy yet happy high and can be used to enhance the user’s mood and combat insomnia.

Bubba Cheese Auto

Bubba Cheese Auto

Celebrating one of the UK’s most famous strains, Bubba Cheese Auto crosses UK Cheese with Bubba Kush and a ruderalis, allowing growers to quickly produce a stinky autoflowering treat. The strain possesses a pungent aroma of ripe fruit and blue cheese that’s accompanied by a long-lasting high. With two famous strains in the mix, Bubba Cheese Auto is a great addition to autoflowering genetics.

About this brand

After 20+ years of growing in and around Amsterdam, Robert Bergman started his blog to start sharing his knowledge and experience. Today Robert services thousands of people daily with his guidance, seeds and community.