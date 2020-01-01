About this product
The Autoflower Mixpack that brings 3 hard-hitting strains to you in one bundle. In this pack, you’ll find Amnesia Haze, a strain that brings an uplifting buzz with an energetic cerebral effect. Amnesia Haze contains up to 18% THC and makes the user feel happy, it can also be used to combat stress. Blueberry is the second strain in the pack and contains up 16% THC. The blueberry strain is a mostly Indica strain (80%) and provides a super relaxed feeling for the user. The third strain in the pack is Northern Lights, a mostly Indica strain (90%) that gives a sleepy yet happy high and can be used to enhance the user’s mood and combat insomnia.
