Bubble Gum (autoflowering) seeds

by I Love Growing Marijuana

Bubble Gum (autoflowering) seeds

About this product

Bubble Gum (autoflowering) seeds by I Love Growing Marijuana

About this strain

Bubble Gum

Terpenes
  Myrcene
  Pinene
  Caryophyllene

Originally Bubble Gum was developed by growers in Indiana. From there the genetics moved to New England and eventually Holland. It took many generations to finally produce a stable Bubble Gum with the characteristic sweet smell and euphoric high. Bubble Gum was the winner of two awards in the Cannabis Cup of '94, and the 2nd place winner in '95 and again in '99.

About this brand

After 20+ years of growing in and around Amsterdam, Robert Bergman started his blog to start sharing his knowledge and experience. Today Robert services thousands of people daily with his guidance, seeds and community.