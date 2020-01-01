 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Candy Kush (fem) seeds

by I Love Growing Marijuana

I Love Growing Marijuana Cannabis Seeds Candy Kush (fem) seeds

Candy Kush (fem) seeds by I Love Growing Marijuana

About this strain

Cotton Candy Kush

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Limonene

Named for its soft, fluffy appearance and intense candied aroma, Cotton Candy Kush crosses Lavender with Power Plant. The result is a pungent palate of sweet and berry flavors and a floral scent. The euphoric effects will have you feeling like a kid in a candy store, while the relaxing powers will keep stress and pain to a minimum.

About this brand

I Love Growing Marijuana Logo
After 20+ years of growing in and around Amsterdam, Robert Bergman started his blog to start sharing his knowledge and experience. Today Robert services thousands of people daily with his guidance, seeds and community.