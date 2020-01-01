 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Growing
  4. Nutrients
  5. Bergman's Seedling Fertilizer

Bergman's Seedling Fertilizer

by I Love Growing Marijuana

Write a review
I Love Growing Marijuana Growing Nutrients Bergman's Seedling Fertilizer

$49.00MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Bergman’s Complete Seedling Fertilizer helps to give your baby plants all of the food and nutrients they need to survive and thrive. With enough fertilizer for 25 plants, this nutrient-dense concoction helps your seedlings to build strong roots to help then flourish and grow. In this formula, you’ll find high amounts of potassium to help promote root growth and give your seedlings the best possible chance to grow and succeed. This fertilizer is suitable for use with soil, hydroponic and also with other growing mediums.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Mother of All Cherries

Mother of All Cherries

Bred by House Genetics, Mother of All Cherries is an indica-dominant hybrid of Mother of Berries and Cherry Pie. It has compact trichome-coated buds with purple accents, and retains a sweet berry scent. Mother of All Cherries is a great strain for anyone with a passion for fruity buds and heavy-hitting indicas.

 

About this brand

I Love Growing Marijuana Logo
After 20+ years of growing in and around Amsterdam, Robert Bergman started his blog to start sharing his knowledge and experience. Today Robert services thousands of people daily with his guidance, seeds and community.