Big Bud®
by Advanced Nutrients
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Bergman’s Complete Seedling Fertilizer helps to give your baby plants all of the food and nutrients they need to survive and thrive. With enough fertilizer for 25 plants, this nutrient-dense concoction helps your seedlings to build strong roots to help then flourish and grow. In this formula, you’ll find high amounts of potassium to help promote root growth and give your seedlings the best possible chance to grow and succeed. This fertilizer is suitable for use with soil, hydroponic and also with other growing mediums.
Be the first to review this product.
Bred by House Genetics, Mother of All Cherries is an indica-dominant hybrid of Mother of Berries and Cherry Pie. It has compact trichome-coated buds with purple accents, and retains a sweet berry scent. Mother of All Cherries is a great strain for anyone with a passion for fruity buds and heavy-hitting indicas.