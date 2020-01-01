About this product

Bergman’s Complete Plant Boost Fertilizer is a nutritional supplement designed for your marijuana plants. You can add this fertilizer to your plants during the vegetative state to help induce early flowering in a healthy way to promote fuller, richer buds. In this nutritional fertilizer, you’ll find key ingredients such as phosphorous and potassium to promote microbial activity and improve the growth of your plants for higher quality, healthier flowers. In this pouch, you’ll find enough servings to fertilize up to 25 plants. Berman’s Complete Plant Boost Fertilizer is suitable for soil, hydroponic and other growing methods.