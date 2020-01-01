About this product

Bergman’s Complete Flowertime Fertilizer is high in potassium and acts as a super-fast plant nutrient. This fertilizer is comprised of all three macronutrients that are essential for creating healthy marijuana plants. The high levels of nitrogen in this fertilizer help to encourage the growth of foliage. The potassium in this fertilizer work to produce a strong and potent marijuana flower. There are enough servings for 25 plants in this pouch.