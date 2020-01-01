 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Gorilla Glúe by ILGM (autoflower) seeds

by I Love Growing Marijuana

$109.00

About this strain

Gorilla Blue

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Two famous strains come together to create this high potency cultivar that will take you to flavor town. Coming from Advanced Seeds, Gorilla Blue crosses Original Glue with DJ Short’s Blueberry, offering smooth effects that keep you relaxed, but not overly stoned. The flavor and aroma profile lean toward the blueberry side of the spectrum, offering a sweet berry and anise terpene profile.

About this brand

After 20+ years of growing in and around Amsterdam, Robert Bergman started his blog to start sharing his knowledge and experience. Today Robert services thousands of people daily with his guidance, seeds and community.