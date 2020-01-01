 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. Bergman's Gold Leaf (autoflowering) seeds

Bergman's Gold Leaf (autoflowering) seeds

by I Love Growing Marijuana

Write a review
I Love Growing Marijuana Cannabis Seeds Bergman's Gold Leaf (autoflowering) seeds

$109.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Bergman's Gold Leaf (autoflowering) seeds by I Love Growing Marijuana

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Himalayan Gold

Himalayan Gold

The Himalayan mountains are home to many cannabis strains. Parents of Himalayan Gold originate in Himalayan-bordering countries of Nepal and North India. When grown indoors, Himalayan Gold plants can reach up to 5 feet. However when grown outdoors, they have been known to reach up to 8 feet in length. The aromas of this plant have been characterized as a sweet and spicy chocolate and a hint of pepper. 

About this brand

I Love Growing Marijuana Logo
After 20+ years of growing in and around Amsterdam, Robert Bergman started his blog to start sharing his knowledge and experience. Today Robert services thousands of people daily with his guidance, seeds and community.