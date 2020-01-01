Blue Dream seeds
by Premium Seed Market
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Fruity Kush Mixpack is like blissful waves all over and a fruit salad in the mouth. This combo pack contains three strains of feminized seeds with guaranteed results. The first strain is Banana Kush, a 60% Indica strain with super high levels of THC at 27%. Banana Kush is known for being fruity, delicious and a delight on the palate with an ability to stimulate creativity. The second in the pack is Mango Kush, a 65% Indica strain with THC levels of 16%. Mango Kush has a sweet taste and a happy upbeat vibe. The last strain in the pack is Blackberry Kush, an 80% Indica hybrid that can be used to combat depression, hypertension pain and stress.
Be the first to review this product.
Fruity Widow by 710 Genetics is a coupling of classic phenotypes to create a potent union of sweet terpenes and hybridized effects. 710 Genetics combined the flavorful Blueberry and the well-balanced, resinous White Widow to create an instant classic. Enjoy Fruity Widow throughout the day to enhance mood, combat depression, and spur creativity.