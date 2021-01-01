 Loading…

Hybrid

ILGM in New York

by I Love Growing Marijuana

I Love Growing Marijuana Cannabis Seeds ILGM in New York

About this product

Grow the most popular strains in New York with I Love Growing Marijuana. ILGM has Gorilla Glue, Wedding Cake, Gelato, Blue Dream, Sour Diesel and many more!

About this brand

After 20+ years of growing in and around Amsterdam, Robert Bergman started his blog to start sharing his knowledge and experience. Today Robert services thousands of people daily with his guidance, seeds and community.

About this strain

GG4

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Original Glue (GG4), developed by GG Strains, is a potent hybrid strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning hybrid's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with Original Glue (GG4).

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

