Bergman's Plant Protector

by I Love Growing Marijuana

$39.00MSRP

Bergman’s Plant Protector is a powerful defense system that’s designed to help your crops stay healthy and resist diseases and harmful pests. In this set of three bottles, you’ll find Bergman’s Bug Blaster, designed to keep away those pesky insects and bugs that can cause damage to your plants. Root protector helps to fight off diseases by providing your plants with healthy bacteria. The third in the set of plant protectors is Mold Control, this helps to protect your crops against botrytis, septoria, powdery mildew, rust and many other common diseases. This set contains enough plant protection for up to 20 plants.

Sargiebuds

Be a great product I'm sure!! If it was sold in canada...

Pure Power Plant

If you’re searching for a potent sativa, Pure Power Plant may be the strain for you. Featuring a musky, citrus smell, this strain is fairly pungent and skunk-like. Great for daytime, Pure Power Plant produces a clear-headed sensation while causing a pleasant, gentle pressure in the face and head. As this strain is not a pure sativa, however, some indica effects shine through, especially after heavy use. Too much Pure Power Plant may put you to sleep or leave you stuck on the couch. This strain is easy to grow both indoors and outdoors. Known for its high yields, PPP typically flowers in 8-10 weeks.

After 20+ years of growing in and around Amsterdam, Robert Bergman started his blog to start sharing his knowledge and experience. Today Robert services thousands of people daily with his guidance, seeds and community.