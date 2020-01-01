About this product
Super Lemon Haze is a fragrant hybrid of 20% Indica and 80% Sativa. These feminized seeds provide guaranteed results and allow cultivators to grow crops with a THC content of up to 22%. It’s best to grow Super Lemon Haze indoors and flowers can start to show in as little as 9 weeks. This strain has a distinct taste of citrus, hence the name Lemon Haze and users can also expect to taste sweet notes with a herbal fragrance. The medical uses of this strain can bust stress, induce sleep, help with fatigue and also combat depression.
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Caryophyllene
- Ocimene
A sativa-dominant hybrid of Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze and two time Cannabis Cup winner from Green House Seeds. Super Lemon Haze is a kief-caked multi-colored wonder. As the name states this strain has real lemony characteristics. The smell is zesty, citrusy, and a little sweet. As for the taste, it's everything one would expect from the namesake; tart and sweet like lemonheads candy - not quite as sharp as one might expect. The effects are uniquely energetic and lively, may not be the best strain for those of us that are naturally wound-up tight.