Super Lemon Haze (fem) seeds

by I Love Growing Marijuana

I Love Growing Marijuana Cannabis Seeds Super Lemon Haze (fem) seeds

About this product

Super Lemon Haze is a fragrant hybrid of 20% Indica and 80% Sativa. These feminized seeds provide guaranteed results and allow cultivators to grow crops with a THC content of up to 22%. It’s best to grow Super Lemon Haze indoors and flowers can start to show in as little as 9 weeks. This strain has a distinct taste of citrus, hence the name Lemon Haze and users can also expect to taste sweet notes with a herbal fragrance. The medical uses of this strain can bust stress, induce sleep, help with fatigue and also combat depression.

About this strain

Super Lemon Haze

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Ocimene

A sativa-dominant hybrid of Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze and two time Cannabis Cup winner from Green House Seeds. Super Lemon Haze is a kief-caked multi-colored wonder. As the name states this strain has real lemony characteristics. The smell is zesty, citrusy, and a little sweet. As for the taste, it's everything one would expect from the namesake; tart and sweet like lemonheads candy - not quite as sharp as one might expect. The effects are uniquely energetic and lively, may not be the best strain for those of us that are naturally wound-up tight.

About this brand

After 20+ years of growing in and around Amsterdam, Robert Bergman started his blog to start sharing his knowledge and experience. Today Robert services thousands of people daily with his guidance, seeds and community.