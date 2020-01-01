About this product

The Marijuana Grow Kit for beginners can help cannabis cultivators grow from seed to bud. In this pack, you can expect to find 20 White Widow autoflowering feminized seeds that you’ll be able to harvest in as little as 10 weeks. White Widow is a 60% Indica / 40% Sativa strain that produces up to 19% THC and creates a euphoric, happy and relaxed buzz. This strain can be used to aid anxiety, combat depression and alleviate pain, PTSD and stress. This grow kit also includes a marijuana fertilizer set to feed 5 - 10 plants and a plant protector to keep mold and pests away.