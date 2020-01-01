 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
The Complete Marijuana Seed & Grow Set (Beginners)

by I Love Growing Marijuana

The Complete Marijuana Seed & Grow Set (Beginners)

About this product

The Marijuana Grow Kit for beginners can help cannabis cultivators grow from seed to bud. In this pack, you can expect to find 20 White Widow autoflowering feminized seeds that you’ll be able to harvest in as little as 10 weeks. White Widow is a 60% Indica / 40% Sativa strain that produces up to 19% THC and creates a euphoric, happy and relaxed buzz. This strain can be used to aid anxiety, combat depression and alleviate pain, PTSD and stress. This grow kit also includes a marijuana fertilizer set to feed 5 - 10 plants and a plant protector to keep mold and pests away.

About this strain

Mother of All Cherries

Bred by House Genetics, Mother of All Cherries is an indica-dominant hybrid of Mother of Berries and Cherry Pie. It has compact trichome-coated buds with purple accents, and retains a sweet berry scent. Mother of All Cherries is a great strain for anyone with a passion for fruity buds and heavy-hitting indicas.

 

About this brand

After 20+ years of growing in and around Amsterdam, Robert Bergman started his blog to start sharing his knowledge and experience. Today Robert services thousands of people daily with his guidance, seeds and community.