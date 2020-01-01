About this product

The Marijuana Grow Kit that contains everything you need to grow your own marijuana plants from seed to harvest. In this kit, you’ll find 20 feminized hybrids seeds for the premium Gold Leaf strain. Gold leaf is a 60% Indica / 40% Sativa hybrid strain that contains up to 21% THC and can produce flowers in up to 9 weeks. The Gold Leaf strain provides users with a super happy and euphoric buzz and can be used to tackle ADD, anxiety, insomnia and can bust stress. This kit also contains a fertilizer set to feed between 5 - 10 plants. Furthermore, the kit has a plant protector to keep away mold and pests.