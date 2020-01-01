The Complete Marijuana Seed & Grow Set (Gold Leaf)
by I Love Growing MarijuanaWrite a review
$199.00MSRP
About this product
The Marijuana Grow Kit that contains everything you need to grow your own marijuana plants from seed to harvest. In this kit, you’ll find 20 feminized hybrids seeds for the premium Gold Leaf strain. Gold leaf is a 60% Indica / 40% Sativa hybrid strain that contains up to 21% THC and can produce flowers in up to 9 weeks. The Gold Leaf strain provides users with a super happy and euphoric buzz and can be used to tackle ADD, anxiety, insomnia and can bust stress. This kit also contains a fertilizer set to feed between 5 - 10 plants. Furthermore, the kit has a plant protector to keep away mold and pests.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
The Gift
The Gift is a Ringo’s Gift backcross created from seeds gifted to UV Organics by Lawrence Ringo’s son. This potent CBD-dominant hybrid offers a slight bent on the original Ringo’s Gift genetics in terms of flavor and aroma while keeping its robust cannabinoid profile intact. The Gift creates massive CBD/THC ratios like its forebear, but offers sweeter, fruit-forward notes that contrast against the foresty bouquet of Ringo’s Gift. This strain is ideal for consumers seeking calming, anti-inflammatory effects without much headiness due to its nearly nonexistent THC content.