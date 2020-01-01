About this product

The Marijuana Grow Kit for all of your cannabis cultivating needs. This grow kit comes with all of the essentials needed to cultivate your cannabis plants from seed to harvest. The pack contains 20 White Widow feminized seeds and fertilizer to feed and nurture 5 - 10 marijuana plants. White widow plants are a hybrid of 60% Indica and 40% Sativa and contain up to 19% THC content. You can expect happy and healthy plants in as little as 8 weeks if cared for properly with all of the tools in the kit. This pack even contains a plant protector to keep away any nasty surprises like pests and mold.