The Marijuana Grow Kit for all of your cannabis cultivating needs. This grow kit comes with all of the essentials needed to cultivate your cannabis plants from seed to harvest. The pack contains 20 White Widow feminized seeds and fertilizer to feed and nurture 5 - 10 marijuana plants. White widow plants are a hybrid of 60% Indica and 40% Sativa and contain up to 19% THC content. You can expect happy and healthy plants in as little as 8 weeks if cared for properly with all of the tools in the kit. This pack even contains a plant protector to keep away any nasty surprises like pests and mold.
About this strain
White Widow
Among the most famous strains worldwide is White Widow, a balanced hybrid first bred in the Netherlands by Green House Seeds. A cross between a Brazilian sativa landrace and a resin-heavy South Indian indica, White Widow has blessed every Dutch coffee shop menu since its birth in the 1990s. Its buds are white with crystal resin, warning you of the potent effects to come. A powerful burst of euphoria and energy breaks through immediately, stimulating both conversation and creativity. White Widow’s genetics have given rise to many other legends like White Russian, White Rhino, and Blue Widow. Still, many growers prefer cultivation of the original White Widow, which flowers in about 60 days indoors.