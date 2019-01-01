 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Apparel
  4. Shirts
  5. 1950s Mary Jane - Vintage Style T-shirt

1950s Mary Jane - Vintage Style T-shirt

by I Love Mary Jane

Write a review
I Love Mary Jane Apparel Shirts 1950s Mary Jane - Vintage Style T-shirt
I Love Mary Jane Apparel Shirts 1950s Mary Jane - Vintage Style T-shirt

$28.00MSRP

About this product

Our iconic 1950's naughty girl Mary Jane sweetly smokes her blunt on the front of this classic. Design has a weathered feel to enhance the vintage style T-shirt. ABOUT THE SHIRT: The tri-blend fabric creates a vintage, fitted look. And extreme durability makes this t-shirt withstand repeated washings and still remain super comfortable. • Tri-blend construction (50% polyester/25% combed ring-spun cotton/25% rayon) • 40 singles thread weight • Comfortable and durable • Contemporary fit • Lightweight and breathable fabric keeps you dry • Tagless imprint inside collar

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

I Love Mary Jane Logo
We design and sell unique hats, t-shirts, hoodies, leggings, socks and other accessories and apparel for cannabis lovers. In addition to the more obvious pro-cannabis items, we also have our "Secret Handshake" collection for folks who don't want to wear a pot leaf but still support the movement. Whether your taste is bold and brave or a bit more subtle, we've got your new favorite items!