Not sure what this is? Concentrate! Our stylish Snap Back hat with clean 710/Oil Cap design sports the 420 of the concentrate crowd. The high-profile fit and a green undervisor make this cap a classic with an added pop of color. • 100% cotton twill • Structured • Five panel • High profile • Green undervisor • Sewn eyelets • Snapback closure
I Love Mary Jane
We design and sell unique hats, t-shirts, hoodies, leggings, socks and other accessories and apparel for cannabis lovers. In addition to the more obvious pro-cannabis items, we also have our "Secret Handshake" collection for folks who don't want to wear a pot leaf but still support the movement. Whether your taste is bold and brave or a bit more subtle, we've got your new favorite items!