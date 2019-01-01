 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Apparel
  4. Hats
  5. 'Ganja' in Japanese Kanji - 6-panel Cotton 'Dad' Cap

'Ganja' in Japanese Kanji - 6-panel Cotton 'Dad' Cap

by I Love Mary Jane

This hat features the Japanese Kanji caracters for 'Ganja'. ABOUT THE HAT: Perfect for anyone who appreciates comfy old school cool. • 100% cotton chino twill • Unstructured, low-profile • 6 Panel 3 1/8' crown • Permacurv visor - maintains its shape • Adjustable self strap with hide-away side buckle • Buckle closure with grommet • Spot clean/hand wash • Head Circumference - 20 1/2“ to 21 5/8“

We design and sell unique hats, t-shirts, hoodies, leggings, socks and other accessories and apparel for cannabis lovers. In addition to the more obvious pro-cannabis items, we also have our "Secret Handshake" collection for folks who don't want to wear a pot leaf but still support the movement. Whether your taste is bold and brave or a bit more subtle, we've got your new favorite items!