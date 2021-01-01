 Loading…

Hybrid

Fruity Pebbles

by i35 Labs

i35 Labs Cannabis Flower Fruity Pebbles

Fruity Pebbles by i35 Labs

FPOG

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

 FPOG (AKA Fruity Pebbles OG) by Alien Genetics was a limited-time offering from the breeder. This sweet hybrid takes genetics from Green Ribbon, Granddaddy Purple, and Tahoe Alien to create a tropical, berry flavor reminiscent of the cereal. The euphoric effects will keep you happy when you’re stressed and help you catch some sleep when faced with insomnia. Sit back, relax, and pour yourself a bowl of FPOG!

