Golden Goat was created by accident in Topeka, Kansas, when a male Hawaiian-Romulan pollinated Mr. Dank's Island Sweet Skunk. The scent is described as being a combination of sweet, sour, and spicy, with a tropical fruit flavor. Its full-body effects provide a delightful rush of euphoria and creative spark. Golden Goat's flowering time is 9 to 11 weeks, with a golden appearance closer to harvest.
Gold Leaf is a rare indica-dominant marijuana strain. While its origin is unknown, smokers say this strain produces euphoric and uplifting effects that come on quickly. One toke of Gold Leaf will put you in the mood to do something creative. Because this strain hits hard right away, it's important to remember that a little bit goes a long way. If you smoke too much Gold Leaf, you might find yourself locked into the sofa. This strain features spicy, citrus flavors. Gold Leaf nugs are small and round with amber and dark green shades covered in trichomes.
