  Home
  Shop
  Cannabis
  Flower
  Kalashnikova
Hybrid

Kalashnikova

by i35 Labs

i35 Labs Cannabis Flower Kalashnikova

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Kalashnikova is Green House Seeds’ hybrid of AK-47 and White Widow. It produces strong, long-lasting indica effects while maintaining a clear train of thought. Kalashnikova’s aroma is a mixture of lemon, mango, and sweet honey. With flavors of spiced hash and earthy musk, Kalashnikova ushers in full body relaxation while stimulating creativity, and allows you maintain an outgoing nature in social settings.

About this brand

About this strain

