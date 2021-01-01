 Loading…

  Home
  Shop
  Cannabis
  Flower
  Lemon OG
Hybrid

Lemon OG

by i35 Labs

i35 Labs Cannabis Flower Lemon OG

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

What this skunky indica lacks in longevity it makes up for in speed. A cross between the mythical Las Vegas Lemon Skunk and The OG #18, Lemon OG provides users with a quick-acting sleepy head sensation. While Lemon OG has inherited a skunky aroma from its kush relatives, this particular strain is mild tasting and pleasant smelling with fruity undertones. Lemon OG tends to feel more psychoactive than other members of the kush family, but still offers a heavy, medicated feel. The strain is great for stress relief and increasing appetite. These plants usually flower in 8-10 weeks.

About this brand

i35 Labs Logo

About this strain

Lemon OG

Lemon OG
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene



