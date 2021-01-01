 Loading…

Indica

Rare Darkness

by i35 Labs

i35 Labs Cannabis Flower Rare Darkness

About this product

From Rare Dankness Seeds comes Rare Darkness, a cross between the prized genetics of Rare Dankness #1 and the sweet flavor of Grape Ape. The flowers are known for being a deep purple and having a thick coating of trichomes. The flavor is best compared to fresh grapes or berries, and the indica influence will leave you uplifted yet relaxed. Rare Darkness might be just the strain to help you get to sleep at night or to fight off headaches and migraines.

Rare Darkness

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

